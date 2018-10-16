Dumelo And Wife Welcome First Child

Actor John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, have welcomed their first child.

Mr. Dumelo, who married about five months ago, announced the birth of his baby in an Instagram post on Tuesday describing himself as a 'proud father'.

He said he is glad his baby has finally arrived as he looks just like himself and his wife.

“[email protected]_jnr I'm glad you have finally arrived. It's been months, weeks, days and hours of waiting…..You look just like we imagined. Infectious smile, bright eyes, curly hair and chocolate skin.”

The baby, who is believed to be named 'John Dumelo Jnr' has a new Instagram account created for him with the name 'John Dumelo Jnr'.

The bio in the accounts reads “Official account of John Dumelo Jnr. Account is managed by Daddy and Mummy, Don't worry, I will start managing it soon”

The new account for baby Dumelo has so far garnered over 3,700 followers.

Mr. Dumelo also said he has plans of reading the bible to his baby so he will understand 'how mysterious God works.'

He added in his Instagram post that he is still yet to learn how to change diapers after the birth of his new baby.

In May 2018, some top Ghanaian celebrities and friends of John Dumelo joined the families of the actor and his fiancée, Gifty to share in the joy of their private marriage in Accra.

Some of the celebrities spotted at the wedding were Ghanaian actors Prince David Osei, Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Fiifi Coleman, Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, Ekow Blankson and Ramsey Nouah from Nigeria.

Others were musicians Edem and Coded of 4×4 fame.

Much is not known about John Dumelo's wife, but sources say she is a relative of actress Selassie Ibrahim and a close friend to actress Nadia Buari.