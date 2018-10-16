Francis-Xavier Sosu Nominated For Honorary Award

Human Rights Lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu has been nominated by the Judicial Service of Ghana to be awarded for his contribution to the pursuit of justice in the country.

The awards slated for Friday is in recognition of Mr Sosu’s contribution to the success of the Justice For All Program (JFAP) as the program marks its 10th year of operations.

The Justice For All Program is a state-driven initiative aimed at decongesting prisons and providing access to Justice to remand prisoners

.

The Awards Dinner is organised by the Judicial Service of Ghana and POS Foundation with support from DANIDA.

Mr Sosu has been a very active volunteer on the Justice For All Program since he was first called to the Bar in 2010. He has represented 100s of prisoners Pro Bono and played an instrumental role in the release of many.

He has distinguished himself in his legal practice and recently won the 40-under-40 awards in the category of Law

.

Currently, Mr Sosu is a member of Criminal Law Reform Associations which is actively involved in advocacy for reforms in the criminal justice system.

He was part of the historical first sitting of a special high court at Nsawam Prisons in October 2015.