Tasty Tom Partners School Feeding Programme For Nationwide Nutritional Training Exercise

Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix has partnered with the Ghana School Feeding Secretariat to embark on a nationwide nutritional training exercise for caterers under the programme.

The training programme, which started in Accra, brought together caterers within the Accra Metropolis and the Tema Municipality, responsible for cooking meals for the thousands of school pupils who benefit from the programme.

The training programme was organised to equip the caterers with knowledge on innovative ways of preparing affordable yet nutritious meals for the school children. The training also aimed at introducing the caterers to hygienic and efficient cooking processes that saves time and effort.

The National Coordinator of the School Feeding programme, Dr. Adu Nsiah, said at the opening ceremony that the government introduced the school feeding programme to provide children in public primary and kindergarten with adequately nutritious meals, increase school enrolment, attendance and retention as well as boost domestic food production.

Dr. Nsiah noted it is on account of the need to feed the children on nutritious meals that the Secretariat is happy to be partnering with Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix. Tasty Tom is widely acknowledged to be enriched with vitamins A, D, E & K and fibre which not only provides tasty meals for the children but ensures that the meals are healthy and nutritious.

Maame Ama Afful, the Category Manager for Tasty Tom, observed that the role of the caterers in realizing the objectives for which government instituted the School Feeding Programme is paramount and cannot be overlooked.

Maame Afful said, so long as good health and nutritious feeding remain crucial aspects of the programme, the choice of ingredients made by the caterers is very significant. She encouraged them to choose food ingredients which are certified to be rich in nutrients like Tasty Tom tomato Mix which is enriched with vitamins A, D, E & K as well as fiber, in order to offer the children not only tasty meals but nutritious ones as well.

“We are excited to partner the Ghana School Feeding Programme to train its caterers towards realizing the goal of providing nutritious meals for the school children who are the nation's future leaders,” said Mr. Amitav Basak, Business Head for Tasty Tom.

“Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix does not only offer a nutritious and tasty tomato paste option for cooking; it is produced right here in Ghana for Ghanaians in an FSSC22000 certified plant which is the largest in West Africa, manufacturing the most preferred tomato brand for schools” Mr. Basak said.

The nutritional training exercise will be extended nationwide for the benefit of all caterers under the School Feeding Programme, to enable them equip themselves with skills and knowhow so as to be able to prepare nutritious meals for the beneficiaries. The next workshop is scheduled to take place in the Eastern region.