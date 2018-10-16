Kojo Bonsu 2020 Campaign Hits Central Region

Former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu has kicked off his campaign to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections, with a tour of the Central Region.

The Kojo Bonsu 2020 Regional Campaign Tour began on Monday in the Awutu Senya West Constituency, where he and his team interacted with delegates to sell his message to them.

They then moved on to the Awutu East, Gomoa East and Agona West constituencies.

Party executives and members of the constituencies including ward committee coordinators, met the flagbearer hopeful with enthusiasm and zeal.

The aspirant took time to address the gathering and shared his ideas, thinking and solutions to the problems of the party and stated that his overall objective is to give power to the people on the ground through unity.

The former Managing Director of Ghana Oil Limited (GOIL) said he intends to bring on board, people who have the capabilities to deliver the needs of the people if elected flagbearer and goes on to capture power in 2020.

According to the team, they are positive of representing the party because the reception from all the constituencies, branch and ward committee members throughout the tour was encouraging.

Members and executives were elated and encouraged by his words and they gave assurances the former Mayor their support.