Akufo-Addo To Graduate NABCO Recruits

President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today graduate recruits of the Nation Builders Corpe (NABCO) after accepting their postings. The Passing out ceremony will take place at the Black Star in Accra.

100, 000 graduates have been enrolled onto the 7 modules of the programme and are expected to be on it for the next 3 years with a monthly stipend of GHC700.00. Speaking in an interview, the Chief Executive Officer of NABCO, Dr. Anyars Ibrahim hinted that all processes leading to the selection off the 100,000 graduates out of the over 130,000 applications received have been finalized paving way for the passing out ceremony today.

Dr. Anyars was quick to add that the NABCO secretariat had to device means of ensuring that all documents and other relevant information provided by applicants were authentic hence the need to verify such information with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Health over two critical modules that is Heal Ghana and Feed Ghana. Today’s graduation marks the beginning of a transformational journey the graduates and the nation as government yet again fulfill its mandate of providing jobs to the youth of the country.

The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) was launched by His Excellency the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of government’s initiative to provide jobs for the country’s unemployed graduates. The seven modules under NABCO is meant to help address the challenges facing the nation’s most pressing sectors while providing jobs to graduates who are unable to find jobs partly due to a ban on public sector employment by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

They have been put on Civic Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Educate Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Heal Ghana and Feed Ghana modules of the programme. Graduates from the Central, Western, Ashanti, Eastern, Volta and Greater Accra Regions are expected to converge on the Blackstar Square for the national ceremony while those in the farther regions like the Northern, Upper East and West and the Bono Ahafo Regions are to send their representatives.

The selected 100,000 recruits who will be graduating today after several weeks of rigorous training and capacity building in their various chosen modules are expected to exit the programme after 3 years this Dr. Anyars says will boost productivity in the various sectors and also add value to the skill and knowledge of the recruits for which they will be well placed to be self-reliant in their entrepreneurial endeavors. Government has also hinted that it will give priority to graduates of NABCO in the event of full time employment in any opportunities in government institutions.

Many graduates who have been unemployed for years after school have heaved a sigh of relief with their successful placement and are hopeful of a brighter future as they are being graduated by the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.