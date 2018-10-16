Real Estate Fraudsters Taking Over

The Greater Accra regional command of the Ghana Police Service wants persons searching for apartments to be more vigilant in dealing with agents.

This is due to multiple reports of some unscrupulous persons that have succeeded several times in defrauding apartment seekers.

According to the police, these fraudsters pose as accommodation agents while their partners pose as the landlords.

“After a successful agreement is reached between the two parties, and payments made, the syndicate absconds leaving the tenant in limbo,” the statement said.

The police advises prospective tenants to conduct thorough checks on apartments before committing themselves financially.

Photo IDs and other forms of identification should be demanded from the parties being dealt with, the statement said.

