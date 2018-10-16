Kabral Blay Talks Investigative Journalism

Mr Kabral Blay Amihere, Chairman of the National Media Commission has tasked Journalists to delve into Investigative Journalism in order to guarantee media sustainability and relevancy in the era of internet. He said Journalist should go beyond the headlines and offer in-depth analysis to the news on social media outlets.

“The space that trained and professional journalists used to occupy is now being shared with the bloggers and citizen Journalists, therefore, Journalists would only remain relevant if they are able to analyse the news that these bloggers and citizen journalists make,” he said at a Conference of the State of Investigative Journalism in West Africa held in Accra recently.

The conference, which was a 2 day program, brought together Journalists from the 16 West African countries to discuss media sustainability in West Africa and the role of the Investigative Journalist.

Due to the advent of social media platforms, media sustainability has become a subject for discussion.

Mr Kabral Blay Amihere indicated that media can be sustained if the Journalist goes beyond the headlines and expose fake news being peddled by bloggers and citizen journalists on social media platforms.

He said through investigative journalism, the media can hold the government, institutions and society accountable.

“A task the Citizen Journalist and Bloggers won't be able to perform,” he said.

He said the trained Journalist would also be able to expose corruption, make a great impact and change the world for the better, using Investigative Journalism”.

Mr Kabral Blay Amihere, however, acknowledge the impact of internet on traditional media and the trained Journalists.

He indicated that it has created a vacuum in the media terrain as revenue and advertising base of the traditional media has reduced drastically.

“Previously, papers such as The Chronicle, People and Places ( P&P) and others used to have wider readership and subscription but that has now gone down due to the influx of the internet,” he observed, adding “the media is now on serious economic threat for survival” and that,

“The quest for media men to survive is what has led to the politicisation of the media. There are no adverts so they need to be in bed with politicians to survive. This situation has caused the media to lose its watch-dog role,” he opined.

Mr Blay indicated that the media can sustain itself and remain relevant if Journalists adopt investigative Journalism.

He said bloggers and citizen journalist can't do what investigative journalist would do, hence Journalist must take up the task and do more.

Mr Manasseh Azure Awuni, a Ghanaian Investigative Journalist also observed that Journalism was under threat due to New Media.

“Therefore, Journalist should learn to tell the story behind the headlines” he indicated.

He said that Ghanaian Journalists are not doing enough and that there are a lot of hidden news behind the screaming headlines that we see on our television, radio and news stands.

“The journalist's inability to bring out the issues has placed him and the citizen journalist on the same pedestal, hence the threat of new media to traditional media sustainability”.

He said that Investigative Journalism sometimes doesn't require huge funds and resources, hence Journalist should stop hiding behind the issue of 'no funds' and scarce resources and work their socks off.

“Investigative Journalism is the way our relevancy can be felt in the internet era”.

Speaking on the reason for the organisation of the conference, Director for Media Foundation for West Africa, Mr Sulemana Braimah said it was meant to share experiences and discuss the challenges that the few Investigative Journalism practitioners face in the discharge of their duties to help improve the quality of reportage.

He indicated that practicing Investigative Journalism in a country where the Journalist's right to information hasn't been guaranteed is a herculean task, hence the need to appraise the few Journalists making efforts in that regard.

He said though there are hundreds of media houses in West Africa, the citizens are still suffering because the Journalist is not playing his watch-dog role.

He said it was the responsibility of the Journalist to hold duty bearers accountable to ensure that citizens have access to information and basic amenities.

“Hence it is right to convene and take stock of what has been done already and brainstorm on what we can do together to move forward”.