2020 Victory For NDC Is Non-Negotiable – Otukonor

A Deputy General Secretary aspirant for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor has said the umbrella family is positioning itself well to take over from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections.

He linked his argument to what he described as the mismanagement of the country’s economy by the Akufo-Addo government since it assumed power in January 2017.

“Things are not working…Abbosey Okai people are crying, teachers, nurses, even journalists are crying because of the hardships the NPP government has brought to this country,” he told Kwame Minkah, host of ‘Ete sen’ on Radio XYZ 93.1 Tuesday morning.

Otokunor said many people are losing their jobs due to the “so called financial cleaning” that has seen five banks folded up in the last two months.

The Bank of Ghana, in August, merged five banks into a Consolidated Bank of Ghana Limited. The banks: BEIGE, Sovereign, Construction, UniBank and Royal Bank were consolidated following investigations by Bank of Ghana into their financial activities.

Thousands have lost their jobs after the collapse of these banks, heightening the unemployment rate in the country. But Mr Otokunor believes the erstwhile NDC government “left a robust economy which has been messed by the NPP government.”

To this end, the Deputy Research Director of the NDC said Ghanaians will have no option than to vote the NPP out of government, saying: “We have to show the NPP that they can’t take Ghanaians for granted.”

To him, the government led by President Akufo-Addo has woefully failed Ghanaians since it can't fulfil the promises the NPP gave Ghanaians in the run up to the 2016 elections.

For instance, Otokunor, said the depreciation of the cedi against the major currencies, the rise of the prices of goods and services which is as a result of the increase in fuel prices, and the folding up of businesses due to some government policies are reasons to kick the NPP government from office in 2020.

Campaign

Peter Boamah Otokunor, who has toured six regions, to appeal for the support of NDC delegates ahead of their primaries in November, said if voted to occupy the office of the Deputy General Secretary of the party, he will use his dexterity in politics to canvass for votes for the NDC which will win them power in the next elections.

Asked how his message is being received, he said the delegates are responding positively to him because of his skills and knowledge in politics gained over the years from various ranks held in the party.

“They[delegates] want people who have administration and organization, communications skills. The party also needs people who are brave, hardworking and dedicated to the course of the party like me,” he said.

“I have showed over the years that I’m loyal to the party,” he said, pointing to the service he has rendered to the party by researching and his role at the party’s Ideological Institute that is aiming at training appointee and party members to understand the dynamics of politics and governance.

He would not mind working with any of the aspirants vying for the position of the General Secretary as a deputy secretary.

“I have worked very closely with all those vying for the position of the General Secretary,” he stated.

Incumbent Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and his deputy, Koku Anyidoho are in the General Secretary race, and Otokunor is ready to work with any of them.

“I worked with Koku from the opposition even at the castle…Asiedu Nketiah was very instrumental in my appointment as the deputy research officer. Any of them will be very happy to work with me,” he narrated.