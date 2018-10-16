GCB Picks Most Compliant Bank In Africa

GCB Bank has for the second time been adjudged the Most Compliant Focused Bank in Africa at the just ended Africa Compliance Professional awards (ACCPA) in Luanda, Angola.

The award was organized by the Association of Certified Compliance Professionals in Africa (ACCPA).

The awards climax a two day conference for Compliance Professionals in Africa under the theme “Improving Risk and Compliance Standards in Africa” in Luanda, Angola.

GCB Bank beat competition from FNB South Africa, Bank of Ghana and Banco BNI of Angola.

The award was received by the Chief Compliance Officer of the Bank Osman Abudulai, who was also adjudged the Anti-Money laundering professional of the year for his leadership role in GCB’s fight against money laundering.

ACCPA is a continental network of experienced and certified anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing Professionals working on the ground in the African sub-region.

ACCPA currently has over 3,000 members in 46 countries. GCB is Ghana's largest indigenous Bank with 183 branches spread across the country.

The Bank has incorporated policies, procedures and solutions that have enabled it to meet the regulator’s requirements as well as contributing to the global fight against financial crime.