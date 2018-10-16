Stop Blaming NDC For The Bad Governance, Accept Responsibility - Fmr. Dep. Chief Of Staff To NPP

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) must accept full responsibility for the country’s current economic hardships, Former Deputy Chief of Staff John Osei Kofi has said

According to him, the NPP should seize blaming the current economic situation on the erstwhile Mahama administration.

The Former Deputy Chief Of Staff made this call while addressing TEIN members at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) over the weekend to welcome new members on campus.

The KNUST lecturer is of the view that the ruling government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is also the head of the economic management team, needs to apologize to Ghanaians for “lying” their way into power.

He said their run to power was associated with rush and unplanned implementation of pro-poor social intervention programs in education and other sectors which is crippling Ghana’s once growing economy.

John Osei Kofi said the government’s restoration of the teacher and nursing trainees allowance is just a policy on paper which is yet to reflect on daily lives of beneficiaries as government struggles to pay their 5 months allowance in arrears.

“I always laugh when I hear the NPP blaming the country’s economic hardship on external international shocks, who said the NDC never faced similar challenges. The excuses that they have now cannot be accepted now because they refused to accept the same excuses we gave some years ago,’’ he said.

He added: “I always feel sad when I hear their fragile excuses for their bad governance. When you ask them why you haven’t paid teacher and nursing training allowances for the last five months they will tell you the NDC people chop all the money, which money did we chop.

“The ruling government should take note that Ghanaians are fed up with these excuses, the way we really suffered and sacrificed for the country, the NPP has no idea about it. We also suffered the external shocks as they are facing today but they never accepted any sacrifices we made for the nation. We don’t talk much because we are very sensitive in responding to what our colleagues politicians say about us with insults and name calling. We will show them their real size when the time comes”.