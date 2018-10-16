Take Advantage Of Free Breast Cancer Screening To Know Your Status – BCI To Women

The Founder and President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe-Addai, has admonished Ghanaian women to take advantage of organized breast cancer screening exercises to know their status on the disease to avoid late stage of the disease.

She said the disease which is not painful at the early stage, could only be detected through regular checkups by trained medical practitioners, either at the hospitals or at breast cancer education and screening programs.

Dr. Wiafe Addai, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Peace and Love Hospitals in Kumasi and Accra, made the appeal during a breast cancer education and screening exercise at the House of Faith Ministries at Pankrono in the Tafo Municipal of the Ashanti region on Sunday, October 14, 2018.

The exercise was part of activities celebrating the ’Pink Month October’, an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.

“My unwavering commitment against breast cancer is due of the strong believe that no woman should die from a disease that has a cure, so take advantage of such programs to check your breast cancer status for prompt action to be taken if lumps are detected,” she said.

“The disease at the initial stage is not painful, the pains are only felt when it starts advancing so make it regular habits to visit hospitals for checkups to avoid any disaster,” she added.

The congregation was also taken through Breast Self Examination (BSE) through pictorial demonstration, and quantities of BSE kits were given freely to the congregation by the BCI team led by Dr. Mrs. Wiafe Addai.

Deputy Overseer of House of Faith Ministries, Pankrono branch, Rev Emmanuel Mensah Daquah, who described the program as timely and successful, praised Breast Care International for its tenacity, fortitude, zeal and hard work to help cure breast cancer victims and to give them hope and also create awareness.