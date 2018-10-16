The Irresponsibility Of NDC Politicking

The strategy the NDC has taken nowadays is to organize all their arsenals against the all important flagship educational poilicy( FSHS), which in the long run will have a great impact on the lives of Ghanaian children in the future.

In order to achieve this barbaric aim, they have decided to use the Northern schools as an agent to cause disaffection for the program. What I am worried about is why they have chosen the north for this purpose. Are they angry that Nana Addo is making it better for the three Northern regions?

Is the NDC telling us that there are no schools in the south having the same challenges as experienced in the North? The NDC members who visited these schools in the North have regions and constituencies they hail from, why didn’t they visit these areas and ascertain the problems they are facing but travelled to the north? What are the main motives of the NDC?

The Npp in our two terms of office (ie from 2000-2008 and 2016 till now)has shown that we understand the plight of the three Northern regions and has taken steps to solve some of their day to day challenges. In order to bridge the gap between the north and he south, the Npp introduced the Northern development fund, rebranded by NDC to SADA only for them to use it as a conduit for corruption with impunity. The sad thing is that it was a northerner who was the president. I do not have to bore you with the details because every Ghanaian heard it. The Nana Addo government with the Northerners in heart has also introduced the Zongo development fund and has dedicated a whole ministry to oversee it.What has the NDC done for the northerners to better their lives, except to use and dump them after election.

The NDC has categorically stated they will abolish the FSHS, this shows they don’t have the future of the children in the North and the entire Northerners at heart. When Bawumia visited the north some time ago and observed that they had a problem with school desk, the only time Ghanaians heard it was when he was donating the desks to the school. That is the sign of a responsible human being. I will plead to all Northerners residing in the North and south to stand up against this barbaric and tyrannical act of the NDC. They should say no to politicians especially the NDC, who try to use them as a tool for their mischievous politics.

SAH COLLINS

Member

Critical Thinkers International(CTI)-Middle Belt

