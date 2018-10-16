Dr. Thomas Mensah Meets His Excellency Edward Boateng Ghana’s Ambassador To China

Dr. Thomas Mensah Fiber Optics Inventor and World renowned Scientist was part of the Presidential Business Delegation led by His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo to the 2018 Africa Business Forum in Beijin. Dr. Thomas Mensah was pleased to meet the Ambassador of Ghana to China, the Honorable Edward Boateng who organized the Program in China for the Delegation . In an Interview with the Author, Dr. Mensah stated that he knew Ambassador Boateng in Atlanta as an Executive for Coca Cola Company before he worked for CNN and is well liked and respected by African Americans and Africans in the US

Dr. Mensah stated that the President made an excellent choice when he appointed him as Ambassador to China the second Economic Power in the World. The President complimented Ambassador for doing such a great Job for the China Africa Forum 2018. This Event takes place every three years and focuses on close collaboration between countries in Africa and China as part of the China’s Global Silk Road Program . Infrastructure development, Investment , Industrial Development, Technology transfer , capacity building and Global Trade are foundations of this Collaboration This 2018 Event saw heavy Private Sector participation from Ghana alongside Government Cabinet Ministers and Agencies making it more successful unlike the event in 2015 which did not include Private Sector Leaders and Top Scientists.

The Ministers participating were, Finance Minister Hon Ken Ofori Atta, Trade and Industry Hon. Alan Kyeremateng, Railway Hon Joe Gartey, Roads and Transportation Hon. Amoako Atta. Agriculture

Hon Owusu Afriyie. From the Presidency Hon. Bediatuo Executive Secretary, Deputy Chief of Staff Assenso Director of Protocol at the Presidency Ambassador Amid Hassan . From The Finance Sector , The Chairman Of Ghana EXIM Bank Gyemfi Boateng, Board Member Peter Abebresse and the CEO of EXIM as well as the CEO of Ghana Commercial Bank Mr. Ray Sowah were part of the delegation. The Ambassador of Ghana to China His Excellency Edward Boateng worked closely GIPC- Ghana investment Promotion Council, Hon. Yufi Grant and the Chairman of Association of Industry in Ghana Dr. Adu Gyamfi as well as the China’s Ambassador to Ghana to implement this visit .

This was one of the most Successful China Business Forum Ever because of the Leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo and the Caliber of the expert members participating on the Presidential Delegation . There were 50 Heads of States from Africa, who attended China Africa Forum 2018, and the President of China His Excellency Xi Jin Ping who is the Convener of the conference pledged $60 Billion to African Countries for Infrastructure Development and Modernization. This is equivalent to the Marshall Plan Investment by the US for rebuilding Germany after the World War II that turned Germany into the leading Economic Power in Europe. As the world leading Scientific Expert Dr. Thomas Mensah was pleased with the Conference that included the Bullet Train ride by the President and the Delegation from Beijin to Shandong the most industrialized Province China.

His Excellency Nana Addo discussed many collaboration and Technology Transfer initiatives with the Governor of this Province. Industry Visit and Business to Business Meetings were part of the Conference. Dr. Mensah was impressed by the fact that China has moved 600 Million People out of Poverty and 300 Million people into Middle Class through Technology and Industrialization, making China a very attractive model for transforming Africa. Ghana also secured among other things an Agreement with the Trucking Company to set up an Assembly plant in Ghana. This is significant since Ghana has already secured an automobile assembly plant by Volks Wagon when Chancellor Angela Merkel came to Ghana the previous week.

His Excelency Nana Akufio Addo met with Jack Ma , Chairman of the Internet Giant Ali Baba, and the Tech Company Inspur Dr. Mensah is working with His Excellency Edward Boateng to bring Tech Companies in China like Alibaba and Baidu as well as other Tech Companies to the Silicon Valley of Ghana that he has already launched at the Kofi Annan ICT Center . www.siliconvalleygh.com . He has already attracted Internet Giants in the West namely, Apple Computer, Google, Microsoft, to Silicon Valley of Ghana and wants to include Chinese Companies. Dr. Mensah also noted that Dubai and UAE are training 1 Million High School Students in Software and wants the Silicon Valley of Ghana to train 300,000 SHS students in Software to make them competitive on the Global stage. This will help Ghana leapfrog other countries in the years to come.

Ambassador Edward Boateng was commended by the President for organizing this visit with the various Embassies and Agencies in Ghana.

Dr. Thomas Mensah holds several patents in Fiber Optics and has written four Books on Innovation, including Nanotechnology Commercialization used in many Universities all over the world to teach Ph.D Students. Five Chinese Professors and Engineers were contributing authors in one Chapter out of the twelve chapters in the Book. His other Books include Fiber Optics Engineering and Superconductor Engineering. He is a Fellow of the US National Academy of Inventors, Fellow American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Associate Fellow of American Institute of Aeronautics and a Fellow of Ghana Institute of Engineers.