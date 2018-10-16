modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Headlines

Martin Amidu Now Has A Bigger Office Space

CitiNewsRoom
Martin Amidu Now Has A Bigger Office Space

The government has finally provided a bigger workspace for the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has complained that since assuming office in February 2018, he is unable to effectively deliver on his mandate because his office is under-resourced.

However, the two-storey building which looks appears ready for renovation, is close to the International Press Center on the Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue at Ridge.

One of the floors of the building has seven rooms, aconference room, and stores, while the second floor has nine rooms.

A tour of the building by Citi News showed broken windows and parts of the compound overgrown with weeds. There were cobwebs everywhere and the floors were covered in dust.

It was evident that the building does need a makeover before Mr. Amidu and his team can move. Engineers from the Architecture And Engineering Services Limited (AESL) who were on site said it will take six months to complete rehabilitation works.

According to sources, funds have already been approved for rehabilitation works on the building.

President Nana Akufo-Addo swore in Martin Amidu as Ghana's first Special Prosecutor .

Since he was sworn in, he has complained about the lack of a proper office office space, logistics and human resource to do his work.

In his most recent complaint, Mr. Amidu also spoke about the lack of a Legislative Instrument to make his work legitimate.

Mr. Amidu's nomination for the position received overwhelming support from the public with many citing his integrity as the most important attribute.

1016201880610 txobredq5l martinamidunew27

1016201880612 qulxoca443 martinamidusnewoffice43

1016201880613 1i841p5cbv martinamidunew47

1016201880615 sxoaredq5k martinamidusnewoffice52

1016201880616 1h830n4aau martinamidusnewoffice18

1016201880618 qvmxpcb553 martinamidusnewoffice134

1016201880619 0g830n4ayt martinamidusnewoffice144

1016201880620 8cs1vm4yxs martinamidusnewoffice94

1016201880622 txobrfeq5l martinamidusnewoffice122

1016201880623 h41o266fey martinamidusnewoffice129

1016201880625 rvmxpcb553 martinamidusnewoffice85

1016201880626 n6jum8x432 martinamidunew69

1016201880628 g40n1r5edy martinamidusnewoffice114

1016201880629 g40n1r5edx martinamidusnewoffice37

1016201880631 0f72yl3xxs martinamidusnewoffice143

Mr. Amidu, nicknamed the 'Citizen Vigilante' for his no-nonsense approach to corruption was nominated by President Akufo-Addo on January 11, 2018, after an emergency cabinet meeting at the Flagstaff House.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Sacrifices are secret servants of success

By: Gabriel King Akpalu quot-img-1
body-container-line