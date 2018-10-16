Akufo-Addo Hopeful Brexit Won’t Harm Ghana-UK Trade Ties

President Akufo-Addo has said that his government is expectant that the outcome of the Brexit negotiations will not have any adverse effect on Ghana-UK trade relations.

Speaking at the opening of the Ghana-UK Investment Summit 2018, Nana Addo said: “The second concern is about the ongoing Brexit negotiations and its implications for Ghana's trade policies. Even though we are understandably anxious about the nature of the consequences of Brexit, we are expectant that the outcomes of the negotiation, contrary to the opinion of the so-called economic experts, will not disturb our trade cooperation with the United Kingdom.”

“The proposed continental free trade area, which I am confident will be a reality soon provides another dimension that should enhance dramatically the possibilities of collaboration between Ghanaian and UK enterprises in exploiting trade and investment opportunities.”

UK-Ghana Investment Summit to signal the launch of a new partnership

The UK-Ghana Investment Summit has been touted as the signal for a new strategic partnership to boost two-way trade and investment.

The two governments (UK and Ghana) launched a strategic partnership that focuses on economic development, job creation, investment, and trade.

The highlight of the business is at the summit, where more than 50 UK companies converge on Accra to discuss opportunities in Ghana with the government and private sector partners.

It is organized between the UK government, the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre. Theresa May visits Africa to boost UK's Brexit fortunes

In August 2018, the UK prime minister, Theresa May, paid her first visit as prime minister to Africa .

According to her, the visit was to “deepen and strengthen its global partnerships” as it prepared to leave the EU in 2019.

She met with the presidents of South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya.

The UK Minister for Africa, Harriet Baldwin, also visited Ghana, where she announced a programme which she said would create jobs for Ghanaians, stimulate private sector investment and drive Ghana's economic transformation.