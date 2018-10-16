Business Entrepreneurs Challenged To Support Assembly Raise Revenue

Businessmen and women in the Ga West Municipality have been called upon to form groups and register with the Assembly to help raise revenue for development.

Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at a workshop over the weekend.

It was organised by the Enterprise Support and Community Development Trust (ESCDT), a non-governmental organisation, at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

The workshop was to educate business entrepreneurs on the need to form groups for easy collection of revenue by the Assembly to undertake development projects in the Municipality.

Mr Wilkinson said revenue was key for development and urged business owners and traders not to fail in honouring their tax obligations to enable the Assembly to meet its social responsibilities.

He said soon the market at Adjen Kotoku would be inaugurated and only registered groups of businessmen, traders and hawkers would have spaces to ply their business.

Madam Cynthia Boadu, the President of the ESCDT, urged the revenue collectors to embark on serious revenue education to make the people aware of their civic obligation in nation building.