Youth Acquire Skills To Improve Livelihood In Obuasi

One hundred youth in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region have received employable skills training to help empower them to earn a decent living.

The Mama Love Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), sponsored the training free of charge to the 78 girls and 22 boys at its vocational and technical training centre in the Municipality.

The Reverend Love Konadu, the Founder, told the Ghana News Agency at Obuasi, that the beneficiaries were taught sewing, bakery, welding and fabrication, hairdressing, driving and bead-making.

This was on the side-lines of the commemoration of this year's International Day of the Girl-Child, held under the theme: 'A Skilled Girl Force to Ensure Decent Job Employment'.

The Day largely focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls encountered, and to also, promote their empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

Obuasi, a mining community, has over the years had to grapple with high incidence of sexually-transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS, teenage pregnancies, school drop-outs and other development challenges, especially amongst the youth.

Rev Konadu said the 'Devil finds job for idle hands', and for this reason, her NGO has taken it upon itself to build the capacity of the youth in order to overcome emerging difficulties in their lives.

She called for the stringent enforcement of the law as related to abuse of the girl-child, saying offenders must not be spared whatsoever.