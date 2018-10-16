Trust Was Broken Under Mahama After Multiple Corruption Scandals--Goosie

An opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful has taken on the Mahama administration over corruption scandals that hit it.

Augustus Goosie Tanoh said the scandals including the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) corruption case caused Ghanaians to lose confidence in the party.

Addressing party faithful in the Volta region, he charged them to stand up against corrupt politicians in the NDC.

One of the original founding members of the NDC said during the erstwhile Mahama regime, there were too many scandals which did not inure to the party’s electoral fortunes in 2016.

“There were all kinds of nonsense (scandals), crisis and pain were inflicted on Ghanaians. You should be tired of these…but it is dangerous to be tired because if we are tired and recoil into our shelves, the corruption and looting will continue.

“The political class will protect each other as they are doing now,” the former law lecturer at the University of Ghana said.

According to him, there are institutions which have the mandate to check corruption but their mandates can only be activated by the executive arm government, which leaves the country in a quagmire.

The former Special Assistant of the former president J.J. Rawlings believes electing leaders whose hands are clean throughout the years is important because their records speak for itself.

Mr Goosie Tanoh became the 11th presidential aspirant to officially inform the NDC about his intentions to contest the 2020 flagbearership slot of the party.

He described his entry into the flagbearership race as an opportunity for delegates to halt the continuing decay of the country's fortunes.

According to him, his selection as the flagbearer would give Ghanaians a choice to develop the country, as his campaign would focus on social justice, accountability and development.

“It is so painful [to be tagged as corrupt] because you are an NDC member. I saw a story today of Dr Edward Mahama saying once you are an NDC member you are corrupt,” he observed.

According to him, people in town have tagged NDC supporters as potential thieves and it is time to change such a narrative.

“We have lost the trust of our people by the conduct of our leaders over the last few years, let’s be frank and solve these problems. Don’t let the food that goes into your mouth and family’s to be taken away by some corrupt politician,” he said.

The one-time leader of the National Reform Party, a breakaway group from the NDC said if the party is able to strengthen its brand to be known by its mantra of probity and accountability, it will be trusted by Ghanaians to fight the teething problem of corruption.

Mr Tanoh said Ghanaians will only bring the NDC back to power if the party shows it is ready to deal with corruption.

“If Ghanaians begin to believe that we truly believe in probity and accountability, and we are willing to hold our leaders accountable and discipline them, we will gradually and slowly begin to regain their trust.

“Only then will they not call us thieves or potential thieves anymore,” he added.