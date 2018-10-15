Gender Week Celebration Launched

Reverend Doctor Comfort Asare, Director at the Department of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has said gender equality and women's empowerment is the surest way to attain accelerated development.

She said because the backbone of every society is its human resource, the wellbeing of all is important to attain sustainable development.

Rev Dr Comfort Asare said this when she launched the 2018 Week Celebration, organized by Gender Department of the University of Education Winneba, (UEW).

The event, attended by students, lecturers, staff of the university and some members of public, held under the theme: 'Gender Justice: Where are we now'.

Activities of the celebration include exhibition of products of the staff, students and the stakeholders of the university, a gender summit, women in leadership seminar, discussions of critical issues in entrepreneurship.

Dr Asare said the Ministry is happy that young women want to speak out on issues that affect them and with this more solutions would be found for their concerns.

The twin challenges of building pathways to sustainable development and achieving gender equality has never been more pressing than in this era.

She said gender equality and empowerment can only be achieved when pragmatic steps are taken to promote equity and gender is mainstreamed in all sectors and institutions.

Dr Asare said when women have a greater voice and participation in public administration, public resources would be allocated to issues that affect them.

She said in September 2015 at the UN, Heads of State lowered the flag of the Millennium Development Goal (SDGs) with a stand-alone gender equality goal- a call to galvanize resources and political will and to serve as an accountability mechanism to monitor progress and address the remaining gaps in implementation of the SDGs.

She said the launch of the national gender policy and 'He For She' Campaign plus the development of an Affirmative Action Bill needs the commitment of all to create the necessary environment the country desires.

We are galvanizing support from to ensure that women and girls are empowered and treated fairly in the society she added.

In a speech delivered by Prof Rubi, Hanson Dean of Science, on behalf of Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, Vice Chancellor of the UEW, said that over years the university has demonstrated their commitment to quality educational delivery.

He said they have over 40 study centres across the country, where they reach out to multitudes of students from all walks of life.