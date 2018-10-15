GhIE and ASCE Sign MoU on Information Sharing

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) and American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 2018 Convention in Denver Colorado in United States of America on 14th October, 2018.

The agreement will focus on the exchange of information regarding the Engineering Profession in general especially highlighting the sharing of information on scientific research and technical issues of mutual interest to both bodies.

The agreement also provides mutual professional advice in areas of emergency response to natural disasters and mitigation of risks and hazards.

The President of the GhIE, Ing. Steve A. Amoaning-Yankson and Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Executive Director representing GhIE whereas President Ing. Robin Kamper and Executive Director Ing Thomas Smith also representing ASCE signed on behalf of each party.

The Agreement was signed at the Hyatt Regency Hotel Colorado Convention Centre where the Conference is being held under the theme, “Engineering, Innovation and Leading.”