Save Ghanaian Society Before It Dies Off

Life of any given society can be compared to a living organism. According to the cyclical theory of social change, human society goes through certain cycles. Spengler one of the advocate of this theory posits that society has predetermined life cycle just as human being is born (birth), grow to maturity and dies (death). This life cycle according to him has a span of thousand (1000) years. The maturity stage is the pinnacle of the society’s civilization. At this stage, the society is very affluence and the goal of the citizens at this stage is to seek pleasure, enjoyment and happiness at all times. Also at this stage, the society consumes great amount of alcohol and alcoholic drinks proliferate in the society and are accessible to all, and people take pride in alcohol consumption in seeking pleasure and happiness under the banner of freedom and human right.

This cause decline in public morality and decay eventually steps in when the problems of alcohol consumption, promiscuity and unnecessary pleasure seeking begin to arise. The society finally dies and goes into abysmal of darkness after which stringent measures have to be invented to give the society a fresh start.

Just as human being can die at any stage in life, the society too can die at any stage without necessary reaching the old age of maturity where it becomes affluent and dies later.

Such is the case of the Ghanaian society. The Ghanaian society though very young can be said to be at the declining stage and is gradually dying because of sharp decline in public morality, excessive consumption of alcohol and promiscuity among the youths, hence making the birth of this country to resemble it death.

The current state of affair of our society is a cause to worry. Our society is now characterized by the proliferation of alcoholic beverages, where alcoholic drinks are made attractive to the general public, and where people especially the youths take pride in alcohol consumption and where one’s ability to drink more makes one a man. Our society has been characterized by the proliferation of aphrodisiac (sex enhancing drugs) where people have been deceived to seek sexual pleasure through these drugs. This together with free access to pornographic materials has made the youths to think of nothing but sex. We have been characterized by the situation where the attention and focus of the youth has been shifted to fun making and enjoyment even at the expense of their own development and not to talk of the nation.

The result of a society being characterized by these is that chunk of productive hours and energy are diverted into unproductive ventures, causing the GDP of the society to shrink substantially which finally results in self perpetuating poverty. This together with problems associated with increase moral decadence can run Ghana away from progress.

Therefore to save Ghanaian society from this tragedy of dying at infancy, active measures have to be implemented to give the country fresh start and save Ghana from the abysmal of poverty that seems very promising in our days.

