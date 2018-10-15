NPP Western Regional treasurer donates cash to Basake community

The Treasurer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region who is also the Founder of 'Nzema Maanle NGO', Mrs. Akasi Hormah-Miezah has donated funds to Basake community in the Ellembelle District.

She presented 2,000 Ghana Cedis at a durbar to climax the annual Kundum Festival of the Chiefs and people of Basake community on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

She also presented assorted items to Kundum planning community.

During the 2017 celebration, the NPP Western Regional Treasurer supported the Basake Community with 2,000 Ghana Cedis to the completion of their abandoned toilet facility which was started some years back due to insufficient funds to complete it.

Basake is a farming community within the Ellembelle District of the Western Region with the population of about 1500.

The cash donation was done to support the Scholarship Foundation of the community which was explained by the Chief of the area that the Scholarship will be using to educate the brilliant but needy students.

The festival which is celebrated by the Ahantas and Nzema people of the Western Region, is an occasion to render thanksgiving to God for the abundance of food at the end of the harvest period.

The week-long celebration which was on the theme, "The Role of Peace in Enhancing Development in Nzema and Western Region as a Whole" was marked with activities such as appellation songs, football gala competition, a clean-up exercise, girl-child education, youth socialisation, and fundraising.

Speaking during the climax of the festival, Mrs. Hormah-Miezah said Western Region is blessed with so many natural resources and human resources but the Region seems to be left out in terms of fair share of the national cake.

She used the occasion to thank the Chief, the people and the organisers of organizing such a beautiful celebration and also thanked other invited guests for honouring the occasion.

She urged the people of the area to ensure that peace and harmony prevail in all spheres of theirs lives and added that these are the best way they could come together as one people and fight for a common goal in ensuring development in the Ellembelle District and Western Region at large.

She pledged her total commitment to help the community anytime she is called upon.

During her speech other important issues such as Girl Child Education was raised and she acknowledged that the best way children and the youth of Nzema could be useful to Nzema development could be best achieved through education.

She revealed that Girl Child Education is very paramount to the socio-economic growth and called on all stakeholders to come together to promote the agenda of girls in the three Nzema Districts, thus, Jomoro, Ellembelle and Nzema East.

She promised to work with some key stakeholders and chiefs of the Traditional Area and also help empower women of Nzema descent through increased formal and informal education of the girl child, skill training and mentoring.

She used the opportunity to thank the NPP government for implementing the Free SHS program for the public schools in the country.

Mrs. Hormah urged the parents in the area to take advantage of the Free SHS and ensure that their children would benefit from this initiative by the NPP government.

She said "the NPP government is on track to make education accessible and affordable to all citizens in the country and no propaganda can stop President Akufo-Addo and his appointees from implementing such a laudable program".

Receiving the donation, the Chief of the area, Nana Bonyah Kofie VI expressed his profound gratitude to the Philanthropist for contributing to the Scholarship Foundation of the area.

"Thank you for your donation, hon. Anna Akasi Homah Miezah. I thank you for contributing to The Scholarship Foundation of Basake", he shown appreciation.

He added "Your support creates the opportunity for students to fulfill their dreams! Not only are you investing in their education today, but you are expanding their options for success tomorrow".

"For more nearly a century, The Scholarship Foundation’s interest-free loan fund has been providing access to education for students who otherwise would not have the resources to attend. The cyclical nature of the loan fund means that after students receive their loans and obtain their degrees, they repay the fund which supports additional students with their education", he said.

The Chief continued "Your commitment to improving educational opportunities for people at Basake helps build a stronger, more democratic community. The work of The Scholarship Foundation would not be possible without the generous support of people like you. A gift acknowledgement letter will be mailed to you for your tax records".

He said "May God continue to grant your heart desires".

The chief also advised youth in the area to commit themselves to their education and take advantage of emerging opportunities in the area.

Source: Daniel Kaku