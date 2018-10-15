Statement: Cut The Cycle Of Madness: Complete Projects - AFAG

For decades, it had been the lustful acts of previous governments to discontinue projects of previous governments to go waste and continue with new ones to the detriment of the nation.

No single party is innocent of this act of mindless neglect. AFAG is worried about the financial cost of these neglects to the nation. In some cases, key infrastructures such as hospitals, roads, and school buildings are neglected.

It is time for one government to show maturity and stop this cycle of madness for the sake of Ghanaians. Governments cannot continue to profess commitment to the nation whilst continuing on this course of waste.

AFAG understands that in our toxic political environment, continuation of projects by previous governments has low political underbelly. It is time to bring this culture to an end. We cannot build a Ghana Beyond Aid if we continue on this course. It is time for the government to take that step.

AFAG therefore urges the Akuffo-Addo/Bawumia government to complete all projects started by the previous administration to protect the public purse and provides from the nation.

It is time to put the interest of the nation first; above all political considerations and complete all projects started by the previous administration.

This call notwithstanding, AFAG urges the government to vet all such projects to ensure value for money; adherence to quality control and dubious cost overruns.

Ghana Beyond Aid is achievable. We can only achieve so not through huge policy moves and lofty rhetorics but through a change of mind and culture.

AFAG urges the Akuffo-Addo/ Bawumia government to show the way. AFAG has no doubt that the government would respond to this call and take the necessary actions to complete all outstanding projects.

Ghana first.

Signed

AFAG LEADERSHIP