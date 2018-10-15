Whale Cloud, Alibaba and Ghana Seal Deal on Innovative City Development

Whale Cloud (rebranded from ZTEsoft) in partnership with Alibaba has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Ghana on innovative city development at the headquarters of Alibaba Group.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Whaie Cloud, Mr. Ben Zhou and Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister for Communications of the Republic of Ghana, signed the MoU on behalf of each party.

This agreement will reinforce mutual cooperation and fuel innovation and smart city development in Ghana, applying the cutting-edge technologies and solutions developed by Whale Cloud and Alibaba Cloud.

Accra, the capital and largest city of Ghana, is undergoing rapid urbanization, causing challenges for city administrators and inconvenience for citizens.

Under the MoU, Whale Cloud will form a strategic partnership with Ministry of Communications of the Republic of Ghana and deliver its Innovative City solutions to resolve these challenges.

Using cloud architecture, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data and Artificial Intelligence technology jointly developed by Whale Cloud and Alibaba Cloud, the Innovative City solutions will help launch rich industrial applications quickly on the platform of a unified operation center, including e-Government, ET City Brain, Mobile Payment and a Unified Media Center etc.

This technology will help the government solve urban governance issues with the support of machine learning and AI algorithms, improve efficiency of governance and lower the costs of government operations, in order to transform Accra into an innovative and digitalized city.

Whale Cloud and Alibaba Cloud will also provide strategic and professional advice to transform the e-commerce landscape and help e-commerce business development in Ghana to flourish.

The Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful said buildings connected and tech-driven urban areas is key to Ghana’s rapid urbanization.

“We look forward to working with Whale Cloud and Alibaba Cloud to utilise ICT innovations to improve the quality of life of citizens, and ipromote efficiency, transparency, expedite the provision of services to citizens while reducing the opportunities for corruption. We will work with tried and tested partners like Alibaba to make Ghana a digital and dynamic country for citizens, businesses and investors,” the Minister stated.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Whale Cloud, Mr. Ben Zhou said they are pleased to partner with the Ministry of Communications of the Republic of Ghana and leverage our expertise and industry-proven solutions to make Accra an innovative city.

“We will help Ghana lead the way in digital economy and accelerate its journey towards sustainable prosperity,” he intimated.