Sunyani-East,Enfield Chase Rotary Club Donates Educational Materials To School

The Rotary Club Sunyani-East in collaboration with Enfield Chase, London on Friday, 12th October, 2018, donated educational materials to the Roman Catholic School at Nsoatre in the Sunyani West District.

The items included; Bags, School uniforms, Mathematical sets, Exercise books and Pencils,Erasers,pairs of shoes and socks.

The Past President(PP)of the Rotary Club of Sunyani East, Mr. Eric Amponsah, presented the items and said donation was made possible with support from Rotary Club of Enfield Chase, London.

He said the vision of the club and its quest to support the less privileged in the society.

Mr. Eric Amponsah also said the Club has done a lot of projects in the Region and the country as a whole,most especially in the Nsoatre Community.

“We recent donated bed nets and other accessories to Nsoatre Community Clinic” he told Ark News.

He expressed the club’s willingness to go further to support more children in the school who are in need of basic learning necessities.

He, therefore, encouraged the pupils to make good use of the books,

The delegation was led by Past President(PP) Eric Amponsah, Rtn. President Samuel Amemasor-Brooks and Rtn. Joseph Mackay-Kumah (Rotary Club of Enfield Chase, London).

The Headmistress, Ms. Stella Benewaa Danso on behalf of the school management showed her appreciation to the Rotary Club for such a gesture.

She was beyond words seeing the joy shown on the faces of the beneficiaries as they wore their new school uniform, in the new pair of shoes and socks and hanged their bags.

She pleaded for more support for more children and most especially in the completion of their classroom block to aid in effective teaching and learning.

Meanwhile, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Chairman Mr. Idrisu Kyeremeh and his Vice Chairman, Mr. Peter Kyeremeh on their part were highly impressed by the gesture.

They thanked the Rotary Clubs in Ghana and London and pledged their support to keep the items in good condition so as to merit more in future.

Rtn. Veronica Amma Yeboah, Director of Club Administration for RCSE in a remark entreated the parents especially the mothers to try and save more to cater for the outlook of their wards as their appearance defines their well-being in future.

In all, 21 beneficiaries received items worth GHS120.00 each made up of one school bag, one school uniform, one mathematical set, a pair of shoes and socks, 20 exercise books with pens, pencils and erasers. The items were presented to each child by the Rotarians present.

