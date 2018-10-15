Father Handed 10 Years For Impregnating Daughter

Asamankese (E/R), Oct 15, GNA- A 42-year-old farmer, Collins Boadi, who impregnated his own daughter and aborted the pregnancy, has been sentenced to 10 years in hard labour in prison by the Asamankese Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty.

Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ato Gand, prosecuting told the court presided over by Mr Ayitey Armah-Tetteh that Boadi and the daughter lived at Sikaniasem near Topremang.

On September 26, the police had a tip off that the accused had impregnated his own daughter.

Upon receipt of this information, the Akwatia Police led by the District Police Commander proceeded to Sikaniasem and arrested the accused person to the station.

The daughter was not in the village and her father led the police to locate her.

He said in a caution statement, the accused denied the offences but the daughter said the father first forcibly had sex with her when she was 16 years old.

The wife of the accused who is mother of the girl got to know of the relationship between the father and her daughter but they managed to resolve the issue.

However, in January this year, the accused's wife travelled with her mother to a healing centre and the accused took advantage of the absence of his wife and again had sex with the daughter and impregnated her.

After realising that the daughter was pregnant, the accused prepared a concoction, a mixture of plant and alcohol and administered it to her to drink resulting in abortion of the pregnancy.

He then threatened her not to mention it to anyone else he would kill her.