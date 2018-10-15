Re - Robert Ahomka-Lindsay, Ransford Vanni-Amoah And The Public Accounts Committee Of Parliament May Be The Cause Of The Inactivity Of Komenda Sugar Factory

The Author

With reference to the above subject dated 9th October, 2018, I wish to proclaim my innocence of the allegations levelled against me, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Robert Ahomka-Lindsay by the group known as Alliance for Survival of Komenda Sugar Factory in their press release.

The ultimate reason that propelled me to write a petition against Mr. Ahomka-Lindsay for committing perjury is that, I want the truth to be told about the operations of the Komenda Sugar Factory during John Dramani Mahama led NDC government.

I want to state clearly without any equivocation that I, Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah have not compromised the position I have taken against Mr. Robert Ahomka-Lindsay for deliberately lying before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) about the operations of Komenda Sugar Factory. I have not had any relationship with the deputy minister of Trade and Industry. I have not set my eyes on him before. I only know him by picture and on television. No member or leader of PAC has asked me to drop the petition against him (Ahomka-Lindsay). By this instance, I cannot connive with PAC and Mr. Ahomka-Lindsay to prevent the truth from the public. Even if they had tried, I would have exposed them because I want the unguided and unintelligent statement by Mr. Ahomka-Lindsay to be expunged from the records in parliament.

I cannot get my head around the fact that this fact finding committee seems to have turned a deaf ear and a blind eye to this important issue of public interest. I am very bewildered by the slow pace in which the committee is handling this petition.

I wrote to the committee on August 31, 2017 but I did not receive any official acknowledgement of the petition. But I had personal interactions with some members of the committee and the chairman who kept assuring me of dealing with it at appropriate time. On the 23rd November, 2017, I sent a text message to the chairman to know the state of the matter before his committee and he responded “The Committee will be meeting to review your petition and then decide on the next line of action. We are not able to meet due to the business in the House we are considering.’’

I spoke to Hon. Avedzi in August, 2018 to know when the petition would be dealt with because it was getting to a year old since I wrote to them. He asked me to write a reminder to the committee, meaning they have forgotten about it. So, I personally submitted a reminder to his office and copies were given to the Minority Leader and the Minority Chief Whip on Thursday, 6th September, 2018 but I am yet to receive an official acknowledgement of that letter. I confirmed from Hon. Muntaka Mubarak on Monday, 1st October, 2018 that, they (Minority Leader and Chief Whip) have asked the chairman to immediately invite us to ascertain the truth. Upon the confirmation from the Minority Chief Whip, I sent a text message to Hon. Avedzi and he responded, ‘’you will hear from the committee soon’’.

I have confidence in the committee because of its chairman, Hon. James Klutse Avedzi. That is why I have not spoken to the media all these while about it. Not that I am happy about how the committee is treating my petition.

I do not want to believe that I am chasing rainbows as some people claim, due to the committee’s seeming unwillingness to deal with the petition. I do not believe that a committee headed by the minority side in parliament could do a great disservice to us. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is preparing to recapture power in 2020, and if this committee’s leadership sees no reason to deal with this case, then His Excellency John Dramani Mahama should sit up.

The Komenda Sugar Factory is one of the flagship achievements of John Dramani Mahama and a certain deputy minister is denigrating what he (John Mahama) did at Komenda, and the members of parliament who are championing his (John Mahama) comeback are silent. If the likes of Dr. Clement Apaak, Sam George and Ras Mubarak who are also members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) could not push for the case to be heard, how committed are they to the party, and the return of the former president?

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama would definitely be our presidential candidate in the 2020 general elections and we must not give room for anyone to denigrate his unprecedented achievements. We need to protect and preserve his achievements, which Komenda Sugar Factory is part.

I want the Alliance for Survival of Komenda Sugar Factory to erase that speculation from their minds that I have been compromised. I want to assure them that, I cannot do that to the detriment of the people of Ghana. No matter how long the committee will take to invite us, I will remain unperturbed and see to it that the truth is ascertained.

Reminder of the petition dated 3rd September, 2018 is attached.

Thank you.

Signed

RANSFORD CHATMAN VANNI-AMOAH

(Former Director of Communication & Strategy - KSF)

(Former Board Member/Secretary - KSF)

(NDC NEC Member Aspirant)