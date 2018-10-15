Business Development Hubs At The Core Of Gov't’s Entrepreneurship Drive - NEIP CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) , Mr. John Kumah has mentioned that business development hubs and working spaces are at the core of Government’s quest to get a lot of Ghanaians into entrepreneurship.

Addressing the media after his participation in the Ghana Hubs Annual Gathering held in Accra , the NEIP CEO mentioned that the Akufo-Addo government is the first government to have engaged almost all the hubs across the country to train and equip 7,000 businesses and start-ups on various entrepreneurs topics.

According to Mr. John Kumah, government recognizes the role of the business development hubs in making it easier for Ghanaians to start and run small businesses which will make Ghanaians self-reliant.

“As a government that believes the private sector is the engine of growth, we are open to collaborations with the private sector that will help multiple our vision of getting thousands and millions of Ghanaians interested and actively involved in entrepreneurial activities. The hubs and working spaces across the country have been helpful getting more people onboard the entrepreneurship train” he said.

According to him, NEIP looks forward to working with the various business development hubs and working spaces across the country when the second window of the Presidential Business Support Programme opens.