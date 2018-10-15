Fritz Baffour Appointed Director Of Communications For Bagbin Campaign

Former Information Minister in the Mills-Mahama administration, Fritz Baffour has been appointed to head the communications outfit for Alban Bagbin campaign.

Fritz Baffour, who was unveiled by Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alban Bagbin said the Nadowli-Kaleo lawmaker “is the best man to lead our great NDC party in 2020.”

“I’ve known my brother and colleague Alban for over thirty years. I knew him before he went into politics and I’ve always admired his sense of duty, his sense of purpose and his sense of service” he added.

According to him, the choice to support Mr Bagbin “was not based on any malice. It’s because I feel he’s a good man. All the contestants for the NDC flagbearership are people I know and I have a lot of respect for. But this is a democratic dispensation and a process and so I have come out to support Alban Bagbin.”

The former lawmaker for Ablekuma South believes Mr Bagbin among all the about 13 persons hoping to lead the NDC into the 2020 elections is the only embodiment of the values of the NDC —transparency, probity and accountability.

“I believe that Alban upholds all the values of the NDC. We are the party of the vulnerable, we are the party of the voiceless, we are the party of the man in the street and we believe in equal opportunity for all and that we should be the ones to ensure means for people to have access to best things in the society…I do not believe in adversarial politics. I’ll not hurl insults to anybody or manufacture insults and invectives at anybody.”