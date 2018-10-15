Fake Audio Recorders Under Probe

Simon Osei-Mensah

THE NATIONAL Security has started investigations to help arrest those behind a fake audio, which has been attributed to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah.

In the said audio, which has since gone viral on several social media platforms, there is a voice of a man, who without justification, verbally assaulted people of northern extraction.

Some hidden faces, who clearly manufactured the fake audio ostensibly to dent the image of the Ashanti Regional Minister, ensured that the voice went viral on social media.

Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah has persistently condemned the fake audio, the voice in it and those who manufactured it.

According to him, he has never indulged in tribal politics in his entire political career so there is no way he could say those 'nasty' words against northerners.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, who is described by many as a courageous and a principled leader, said “those behind the audio have failed because everybody knows I hate tribal politics”.

Meanwhile, DAILY GUIDE has gathered that officials of the national security operatives are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to arrest the people who tried to mimic the minister's voice to tarnish his image.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi