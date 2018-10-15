“For Jobs For Our Youth, I GO4JM” - Asuogyaman MP Endorses Mahama For 2020

Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman in the Eastern Region, Hon Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has declared his full commitment to the second coming of Former President Mahama to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 general elections.

According to the MP, former president Mahama believes in the abilities of Ghanaian youth and also values their contribution to the development of the country.

He averred that, Mr.Mahama worked hard during his tenure to create various opportunities for the youth.

Hon Thomas Nyarko Ampem, who was appointed District Chief Executive for Asuogyaman by the former president said the development drive of Asuogyaman was uplifted Under Mahama.

“The footprint of JM is there for everyone to see. Since the days of President Nkrumah, Asuogyaman has seen its fastest rate of development under John Mahama” he said.

As the NDC goes to congress on December 7th to elect a presidential candidate, Hon. Thomas Nyarko Ampem is urging all delegates of the NDC to vote for John Mahama to lead the party into the 2020 elections.

Watch the MP endorsing John Mahama below:

