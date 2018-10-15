Hiking The Political Nuisance

When a former President, desperate to undo his unenviable record of incompetence decides to make lies the cornerstone of his campaign, ignoring him cannot be an option.

Unfortunately, some compatriots think silence would have been the way to go. However, not so when this man would go to any length to propagate his mendacious stuff and like the Third Reich's Goebbels think it would turn to truth after continuous playbacks.

Former President John Mahama would continue to attract our attention in as much as he remains consistent with his politically silliness.

Notwithstanding the quality of their tenure, many former presidents try to be as statesmanlike as possible in their retirement.

Former President Mahama is an exception and the reason is not far-fetched: he lost an election when he least expected the miserable outcome considering the ground work done. With a technical possibility of another term should he surmount the obvious insurmountable hurdles within his party and without, he is convinced the tangent he has adopted will deliver the desired dividend. This position cannot though stand the test of the reality on the ground.

There will be no dearth of issues with the former President's campaign jibes, his preference. The social media archives have come in handy: they will expose his double standards and make him even more unqualified to lead his party let alone the country.

Last week, following the tomfoolery of a certain Akamba who took the toxic NDC campaign to a public school, the political temperature heated up: former President John Mahama reacted by calling the bluff of the authorities to come and arrest him when he too goes to a public school to campaign. Was that necessary on the part of a former President?

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would recall what befell him in the Volta Region when he was met with a shut entrance by the authorities of St. Francis' College of Education in Hohoe; they told him he was unwelcome to carry out his mission period. It took the intervention of the Catholic Church to have the directive reversed.

Today, as the chicks have come home to roost, the former President is crying foul claiming there's nothing wrong with Akamba's Tempane balderdash.

At the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) in Tarkwa in the Western Region, under the NDC, a similar action was replicated. The government sent a subtle directive to the schools not to grant the NPP access.

It is instructive to note that Dr. Bawumia was denied access to tertiary institutions wherever he went; it was the order from the political officialdom. The NPP did not go campaigning in senior high schools as Akamba did and now former President John Mahama plans doing.