Ganja At Methodist Church

A large amount of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana was found at the Bethel Society Methodist Church in Koforidua yesterday.

The substance, which was packed in a fertilizer sack, is believed to have been hidden in the church located at Anlo Town in the New Juaben Municipality by some dealers, ostensibly to sway the prying eyes of the police.

The discovery was made by a member of the congregation who had gone there to worship.

He immediately drew the attention of members and leaders of the church.

The leaders of the church, therefore, went to the police station to report what they had seen on the church premises.

Interestingly, instead of taking it to the station for further investigations, the police officers decided to set the sack load of marijuana on fire.

The society steward of the Bethel Methodist Church, Joseph Asiam, who spoke to Accra-based Starr FM, expressed worry over the incident.

According to him, because the temple is at uncompleted stage, some criminals invade the premises often at night to smoke and defecate at the place.

Several attempts by the church to stop the social miscreants have proven almost impossible.

They have since decided to engage the service of a private security firm to guard the facility whilst they raise funds to complete the building.

The Eastern Regional Police Command has since begun investigation into the matter.