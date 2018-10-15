Journalists Assaulted By Somanya Police

Some policemen at the Somanya Police Station assaulted two journalists, Eric Tetteh Boafo and Bennet Yaovi of Rite FM and Radio XYZ over the weekend.

The two had been sent by their respective media houses to Somanya to cover the installation of new chief and queen mother for the area.

During the said event, which coincided with the launch of Kloyomsikplemi Festival, there was a clash between two factions over the rightful heir to the throne following the demise of late Paramount chief, Nene Narh Dawutey Ologo.

Before the commencement of the main programme, members of the Nuer Clan attacked those of Nyerwer Clan who were hosting the event.

The reporters were busily taking pictures when the police officers descended on them without any provocation.

The two reporters sustained severe injuries due to the attack by the police.

When the journalist travelled to the Somanya Police Station Somanya police, they were reportedly detained for about four hours before being given police medical forms and an amount of GHC20 to seek treatment at the Atua Government Hospital.