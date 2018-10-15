Policeman Killed At Checkpoint

The late Constable Emmanuel Lamptey

A police officer attached to the Afienya District Police Command in the Greater Accra Region, Constable Emmanuel Lamptey, has been killed by a driver at the Afienya checkpoint in the Greater Accra Region.

The deceased was killed at a checkpoint on the Afienya stretch of the Tema-Akosombo Road at about 7:30 pm Friday, October 12, 2018 by a driver of a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GG 1382-17.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicates that at about 7:30 pm, the deceased signaled the driver of the said vehicle, Benjamin Abash, who was travelling from Akosombo in the Eastern Region to Tema to stop upon approaching the police checkpoint.

Reports said the driver ignored the instructions, sped off and hit the police officer.

The suspect, Benjamin Abash, was said to have dragged the police officer over a distance of about 50 metres, and eventually hit him against an incoming Toyota Tundra vehicle with registration number GR 7530-13.

Constable Lamptey, who sustained injuries, was rushed to the Tema General Hospital for medical attention, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The body of the deceased officer has since been deposited at the police hospital morgue pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been detained to assist in investigations, while the said vehicle has been impounded.

Constable Lamptey passed out from the Regional Police Training School (RPTS) in 2017 at Ho in the Volta Region, and was posted to Afienya where he met his untimely death.

He got married barely six months ago.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema