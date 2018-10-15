Crunch Meeting Over Fair Wages Staff

The board of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission is set to hold a meeting today [Monday] to seek a sustainable solution to concerns raised by the Commission's aggrieved staff.

The staff have been demanding that they are migrated onto the single spine salary structure and given improved conditions of service.

According to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, its reluctance in migrating the staff onto the structure is because it poses a conflict of interest scenario as the Commission may be seen to be self-serving

The aggrieved staff on Friday called of their 3-day-old sitdown strike after an intervention by the Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations.

The staff said they had been shortchanged as other public sector workers enjoy higher salaries whiles they continued to take lower salaries.

The spokesperson for the concerned staff of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission , Emmanuel Nutsugah, in an earlier interview with Citi News said, things are generally tough for their members hence the decision.

“It has led to untold hardships. A lot of people are complaining. When you come to work, people complain that things are bad. We believe that this is not fair. If you are granting increment for every public sector worker, we also deserve the same. We may consider embarking on a full-blown strike. This is just a sit-down strike, as you can see the staff are currently not working,” he said.

The CEO of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Dr. Edward Kwapong indicated that with the involvement of the Ministry, a meeting will be held today [Monday] for a concrete decision to be taken on the demands of the workers.