UNIDO To Celebrate 10-Year Milestone On Trade

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) has for the past ten years supported Ghana’s sustainable growth and development through its trade capacity building programme.

The programme has been implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI) and funded by the Government of Switzerland through the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

This year, June 30th marked the period of 10 years of successful cooperation between UNIDO, Government of Switzerland and the Government of Ghana.

It is against this background, that UNIDO will host trade and industry stakeholders as well as the Ministry of Trade and Industry, on Thursday, 18th October 2018 at the Gold Coast Kempinski Hotel in Accra to celebrate the anniversary.

The celebration event is on Theme: “Promoting Ghana’s Industrialization and Trade: 10 Years of Collaborative Success between Ghana, Switzerland and UNIDO."

It is expected to bring together donor partners, UN agencies, Quality and Certification agencies, manufacturers and other stakeholders in Ghana to share ideas, discuss and celebrate some of the remarkable achievements of the Trade Capacity Programme for Ghana.

As part of the event, there will be a special presentation on a new innovation for traceability to encourage good practices in trade facilitation and an exhibition.