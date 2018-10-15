Japanese Embassy Set To Hold 2018 Japan Week Festival In Ghana

Japan Week festival is an annual cultural event organized by the Embassy of Japan together with its partners to foster unity and promote cultural exchanges between the Ghanaian and Japanese communities. During the festival, a series of events are organised to celebrate Japanese culture through sports, dance and social events in a way that fosters unity and social engagements.

This year's celebration, scheduled between Saturday, 3rd to Friday, 16th November, will include a series of activities such as the Judo and Karate Championship, the Yosakoi Dance Festival and Dance Exchange Programme among other events. Following the success of last year's event, which marked the 60th anniversary of Japan-Ghana diplomatic relations and the 90th anniversary of Dr. Hideyo Noguchi's arrival in Ghana, this year's Japan Week Festival promises to be even more exciting with a line-up of activities which truly speak to the Japanese culture.

The week begins with a Judo Championship at the Accra Sports Stadium and a friendly baseball matches at the Labone Secondary School on Saturday 3rd November. Saturday, the 10th of November will be the much anticipated Yosakoi Dance festival. A blend of fine Japanese dances using “naruko” (wooden clappers) and dancers clad in traditional Japanese “happi” coats.

Schools from across the country will participate in a dance competition similar to the Yosakoi Matsuri (festival) held in Kochi each year, to showcase their talent. The atmosphere at Yosakoi festival is electrifying and is the most anticipated event during the Japan Week festival. This is an event to bring the whole family to as it promises nothing but entertainment.

The full schedule of events for the celebrations is as follows:

• Saturday, 3rd November, 9:00-18:00: Japanese Ambassador's Judo Championship @the Accra Sports Stadium

• Saturday, 3rd November, 9:00-15:00: Friendly Baseball Matches @the Labone Secondary School

• Friday, 9th November, 9:00-12:00: Japan Culture Day @Mary Star of the Sea International School

• Saturday, 10th November, 12:00-17:00: Ghana-Yosakoi-Japan Festival @Ghana Police Headquarters

• Tuesday, 13th November, 9:00-11:00: Dance Exchange Programme @St. Peter's Secondary School

• Thursday, 15th November, 13:00-15:00: Japanese Culture Day @the Centre for Asian Studies, University of Ghana

• Friday, 16th November, 9:00-18:00: Japanese Ambassador's Karate Championship

@the Accra Sports Stadium

5. We look forward to your participation at this year's Japan Week Festival celebrations. Bring your family and friends and enjoy the best of Japanese culture.

For inquiries, please contact the Embassy of Japan in Ghana: Tel. +233(0)302 765 060.