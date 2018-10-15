Sack Appointees Who Refuse To Open Up - NPP Group To Nana Addo

A group calling itself Action Patriots For Justice, (APJ) has asked President Nana ADDO Dankwa Akufo Addo to sack all Appointees, heads of State Institutions and Agencies who refuses to open up to let government communication machinery assist them in propagating their good works and progress in office.

The APJ also urged the President to be ruthless in dealing with mediocrity and non-performance in his government. He must immediately sack appointees who do not deliver on their mandates.

According to the NPP pressure group, President Nana Akufo-Addo must demonstrate that he is greatly expectant of results from his appointees and will not tolerate laziness.

In a release to collaborate the statement made by the Minister for Information Designate, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah who called the government appointees align their Communication Strategies with government’s information machinery so that we can coordinate and tell the citizens of this country the good work you are doing and the successes of the Akufo-Addo administration.

APJ said ‘’the non performing appointees and the saboteurs of the government must not be entertained’’.

‘’Anybody with lackadaisical altitude or malice intent to bring the government down should be fired to serve as a deterrent to others’’. ‘’We believe the government is on course and delivering, and so, Ghanaians must know and have the feeling that, there is light at the end of the tunnel’’.

Read the full statement below

For Immediate Release

14th Oct. 2018

KOJO OPPONG NKRUMAH IS RIGHT AND HE HIT THE NAIL RIGHT ON THE HEAD, APJ COMMENDS.

RE: OPEN UP AND LET'S PROPAGATE YOUR GOOD WORKS.

"No one lights a lamp and hides it in a clay jar or puts it under your bed. Instead, they put it on a stand so that those who come in can see it"

Action Patriots For Justice, (APJ) will want to compliment hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for being spot on, for appealing to the sleeping CEO's whether deliberate or a clear case of sabotage, to wake up.

His Excellency, the president, is undoubtedly working to impact positively on the lives of Ghanaians and anything that sought to hinder or thwart this effort must be crushed.

It is expected of every individual holding any position in government to portray a sense of readiness in working towards fulfilling the president's manifesto promise, which is key and critical and can not be compromised.

Politics in Ghana is not like else where, where the citizenry can read between the lines and make an informed decision as to the happenings in government.

Governments become unpopular and are tagged as not performing on the face of the electorates, when the good works of that government is kept in the dark, and so it is imperative to expedite action in this regard.

Our party, the NPP, has come a long way and with our impeccable track record in governance, APJ is of the view that, hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's appeal must be an order from government and a strict one, because, government cannot suffer at the hands of someone's ineptitude.

Again, APJ thinks that, the CEO's, like the MMDCE's, have no option than to open up not only to the information ministry but every Ghanaian who wants to access their offices by way of seeking information.

The Party's communicators and serial callers should be resourced, and build their capabilities to be able to do a proper propagation of the government's efforts and good works.

These communicators and serial callers are really doing fantastically a good job by constantly advertising the party's good works on radio and everywhere they find themselves but it looks like their best is not enough because information from the appropriate quarters are not flowing as it ought to be.

Many of the CEO's have a good story to tell but sometimes, one wonders why they decides to coil in and cover the light from shinning on their good story and prevent their good works from reaching the public.

It could be deliberate and sabotage and it could also be that, attention hasn't been paid to that or unknowingly shirking their responsibilities, but what ever it is, the Nana Addo led government must succeed without entertaining any excuses or reason to the contrary.

Strict adherence to rules of engagement must be enforced and followed.

The non performing appointees and the saboteurs of the government must not be entertained.

Anybody with lackadaisical altitude or malice intent to bring the government down should be fired to serve as a deterrent to others.

We believe the government is on course and delivering, and so, Ghanaians must know and have the feeling that, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

We urge the information minister designate, hon. Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah to press on further and put the CEO's and all government appointees on their toes, to work assiduously to achieve good results for the president.

APJ is proud of you, hon. Oppong Nkrumah.

Keep the good work up and never relent on your effort in giving a strong backing to the president.

Regular Meetings with the CEO's. and the various appointees will help the information ministry to have the right information to disseminate and propagate their goods works because, a government can be said not to be working whilst performing better, if his people have no clue as to what that government is doing.

We believe in your expertise, hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and we trust you will maximize it to the fullest for the benefit and betterment of mother Ghana

God bless our homeland Ghand and make it great and strong.

Long Live Ghana!!!

Long Live Mr. president!!!

Long Live NPP!!!

SECRETARY

Kwadwo Owusu

#0244160707

CHAIRMAN

Oheneba Appiagyei Donkor

#0506901999