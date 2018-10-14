Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John ) Is Deliberately Collapsing NPP In Western North

Ever since Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie directed operation halt task force to embark on "shoot to kill" as a means of tackling illegal chain saw operations within the western north, I have tried more than necessary to resist the temptation of commenting on this particular issue but to no avail. His excellency the president in one of his speeches tasked the good people of Ghana to be citizens and not ordinary spectators. The motive behind the statement was only an admonishment to the good people of Ghana to cultivate the habit of expressing their feelings on certain things which might be a deviation from the norm.

Since I dont want to be a passive spectator, i have decided to add my voice to this unlawful directive from the C.E.O of the Forestry Commission. Ghanaians overwhelmingly endorsed the candidature of Nana Akufo during the 2016 election because of confidence reposed in him by Ghanaians. It saddens my heart that,few months in office,the conduct of some of his appointees is causing him alot of public disaffection as we speak.. One particular appointee who is bent on collapsing the party's prospect in 2020 election is the current C.E.O of the Forestry Commission.

Let me make things clear for the avoidance of doubt that, Nobody is against the fight being declared on illegal chain saw operations in the forest.Protecting our natural resources from wanton destruction is the best but if care is not taken on how this decision is going to be executed, we will end up causing serious publica disaffection to the party. Similar task has been executed before in the case of "operation vanguard". Mr Peter Amewu the then Lands and natural resources minister all the time charged his men to be more circumpect and professional in handling galamsey menace. At no material point in time did he direct his men to embark on "shoot to kill" even when some galamsey operators had threatened to fight back. Who in this country is not aware that, the laws of Ghana frowns upon "instant justice"?. So why should an outstanding lawyer like Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie be the one to make this public declaration knowing very well it is against the laws of Ghana?. Apart from the unlawful aspect of the this tasteless and senseless directive, it has political repercussions on the party.

Alot of people have written countless number of articles on how Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie is handling the affairs of the commission but i think those articles ought to be given the needed consideration as a political party if indeed we are serious not to commit similar mistakes appointees of John Mahama committed which caused them severely. If we insist on neglecting the cries of the grass roots,the the party hierarchy and government functionaries should know that, we are digging our own grave. Eight constituency executives within the western north jointly organised a press conference as a means of expressing their misgivings in respect of the callous treatment meted out to ordinary carpenters who were brutalised by the operation halt task force few weeks ago. Surprisenly when some national officers stormed western north to ensure calmness, Sir John took the backdoor and sneaked in to order his men to intensify their operations with a " shoot to kill directive".

Let me put on record that, these military men who were deployed to join hands with the forest guides to combat illegal operations in the forest was done without the knowledge of the Western Regional minister who was supposed to have been briefed on the said developement. Even a "toddler and tabula rasar" knows that, the head of security within a region is the regional minister and therefore any time,a military operation within the region is going to be sanctioned, his office is the first to be notified. In this instance that wasnt the case.

Truth be told Nana Akufo Addo is doing his best but some of his appointees are putting sand in his gari and it is about time those people are whipped in line. Governance is not a joke but a serious business.Failure to call Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie to order means that, the party loves him more than the ordinary grass root who toiled relentlessly and brought the party to power.

Felix Adom Peprah

Sefwi Wiawso

14th October,2018