This Objectionable Treatment Of National Service Personnel By The Scheme And Government Must Stop!

About half a month into the National Service year and we are yet to hear when the allowance of National Service Personnel is going to be paid. Year-in-year-out, this same story is repeated despite the continuous investment of huge amounts of cedis into the digital systems of National Service Scheme, annually.

The National Service Personnel are young graduates who are acquainting themselves with rudiments and professional ethics of the work place. The Service Personnel is among the lowest staff in the organizational structure of various institutions, yet, they are among the most hardworking people of various institutions. Almost everyone in the workplace can task the Service Personnel to do any 'dirty work'. The Service Personnel can put on his/her Nicest outfit to work only to be sent to buy 'koko' 50pesewas, 'koose-bread', 1cedis. The Service Personnel are continuously monitored, making them the first to come to work and the last to leave. The eagle eye of your superiors especially your supervisor are always on you and if you are engaged in any misconduct, they simply deny you their official signature and stamp, meaning you can't receive your due allowance for that month.

So why are people who are made to undergo all this paid later than everyone. For God sake, most National Service Personnel do not take any meal for the entire working period. It is not that, they do not want to but because they are hard on cash. The last time my friend Johnny dipped his hand into his pocket, he only had GH¢1.5, which wasn't enough to get a decent 'waakye' from Anti Muni, yet he was given a 15-page document to type.

Despite all the sacrifices and hardships endured by most Service Personnel, the Scheme and the Government look unperturbed. They feel comfortable to see this broke labour force wallow in drudgery for their first few months in work. Dear NSS boss, this treatment is inhumane and totally unacceptable. The NSS scheme must up their game and make sure this young people have trust in the nation. Do not tell me that 'youthful exuberance' from Service Personnel is one of the factors impeding your work. Hospitals receive worst from patients but they are able to deliver. Shopping malls are also able to deliver despite the numerous challenges from colossal number of customers. Repetition of this frustration directed towards Personnel on yearly basis is a good sign of great incompetence and call for shakeup within the Scheme.

Dear NSS Board, I am sure your allowance is not delayed as much as the people you so claim to make decisions for. Are you working for your 'Selfish Pockets' or the Service Personnel. You surely must ensure Service Personnel receive their allowance on time or else you are just another 'Board'.

NASPA or how is it called especially the NASPA National President who happened to be part of the NSS Board. You are suppose to advocate for the welfare of the Service Personnel and not to ratify fat-fat ex gratia for yourselves. We see that NASPA is defunct and dysfunctional though Radical Restructure, Reorganization Reformation by 'Team RAiN', will bring it back on track this year. NASPA must work and ensure Personnel are treated right.

THE WAY FORWARD TO SOLVING THIS AGE OLD PROBLEM

To criticise without proposing solution is well as good as keeping mute. The suggestions below will contribute to the successful correction of this problem.

The period of registration and posting should be moved to an earlier date to allow for more space and time to finalise payment details and procedures. If the Scheme starts early, they surely must finish on time.

An even more decentralisation is needed to reduce the workload on the National Secretariat. Regional and District Offices should be given greater control and powers in the approval and endorsement of certain aspects of the paperwork. This may include reposting confirmations and related works. The bureaucracy in the scheme is not helping the Service Personnel.

Frustration of young people who are just getting in the the world of work causes cynicism and distrust in the systems of the country. And as Maya Angelou puts it, "there is nothing so tragic as a young cynic". Let's treat this promising labour force right and let our nation be a good symbol for others to copy.

When Service Personnel has less to worry about, productivity will increase, our GDP will be boosted, our economy will strengthen and our nation, prosperous. Service Personnel must be paid this week!