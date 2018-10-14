Amansie Central: DCE Declares War On Tramadol And "Apio" Youth

District chief executive (DCE) for the Amansie central District in the Ashanti region, Nana Kwame Asamoah Boateng, has vowed to deal with young people in the area who are abuse local gin popularly known as Akpeteshie or Apio as well as tramadol.

Nana Asamoah Boateng gave the caution during a familiarization tour of some communities within the district. Some communities visited included cocoa farming community Mile 14, mile 9 and Hia.

Nana Asamoah Boateng who doubles as a chief of Mile 14 community, expressed worry about the rate at which youth in the area are dying due to drug abuse.

According to him, most young people are found of misbehaving and involved in other social vices after taking the local gin "Akpetishi". The DCE said the menace is gradually serving as a disincentive for potential investors who will want do business in the district.

Nana Asamoah Boateng stated his war declaration on young people engaged in drug abuse found is aimed at helping to improve the quality of education in the district.

He says education is one of the surest ways to success therefore he will do all within his power to make the youth succeed in life for the accelerated development of the area.

"Stop taking Apio because it is killing you at young age. Any young person found drinking Apio or using tramadol shall be severely dealt with" he warned.

The DCE however called on various Assembly members and area unit Committee members to report directly to him, when any young person is found abusing Akpeteshie or tramadol for a punishment.

Later in an interview with Otec FM's Evans Agyei Sikapa, Nana Asamoah Boateng called on farmers in the area to take advantage of the planting for food and jobs policy to boost agriculture in the country. Nana Asamoah Boateng was accompanied on the familiarization tour by various departmental heads of the Amansie central District Assembly and other government appointees in the District.