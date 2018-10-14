Akufo-Addo Is An Embodiment of Hypocrisy And Double Standards - Edem Agbana

Edem Agbana

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy National Youth Organiser aspirant, Edem Agbana has described president Nana Akufo-Addo as an “embodiment of hypocrisy and double standards.”

He observed that prior to the 2016 general elections, then candidate Akufo-Addo promised to transform the country within two years, but after 21 months of his investiture, the president is attributing his “failures” to former president John Mahama.

President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in recent times, have been jabbing Mr Mahama over the conspicuous unstable economy, saying the past government is to blame for the hard times.

The president premised his assertions on the growth rate “that stood at 3.6 per cent in 2016, which he admitted was the lowest in two decades, but grew by 8.5 per cent in 2017.

However, speaking to Kwame Minkah on ‘Ghana te sen’ on Radio XYZ 93.1, Edem Agbana, a vociferous youth activist and former student leader, said the president was an “epitome of hypocrisy” because he went for the jugular of the late President Mills for saying he inherited a bad economy from his predecessor, a reason Ghanaians were facing tough times between 2009 and 2012.

“He told the late president Mills to stop complaining of a bad economy and fix it since he [Mills] was the president,” Edem said, arguing that Mr akufo-Addo could not have chastised Prof. Mills at that time and later turn to do what he kicked against.

According to him, Nana Akufo-Addo should stop blaming former president Mahama for his inability to deal with the cedi depreciation and create jobs for the Ghanaian people.

He also described as a hoax the job creation agenda that President Akufo Addo and the NPP claims to be pursuing.

“President Akufo-Addo promised the youth of Ghana sustainable jobs and at the heart of the promise was the 1 district 1 factory campaign, almost two years in office and it is increasingly clear that 1D1F is nothing but a hoax’ he said.

Edem argued that the much talked about policies had not been implemented, yet Nana Akufo-Addo had to blame Mr Mahama for his failures as a president.