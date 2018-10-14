Qodesh Applauds Books And Boots For Bridging The Gap

'Books and Boots', an education and sports project organised by Yaw Ampofo aimed at encouraging young boys in various communities to persue education aside sports has received commendation from various quarters including pastor Raymond Tetteh of Qodesh in Accra.

The 4th edition held at Kaneshie brought together 8 teams within the community such as Charity Babies, Charity stars, Gentals FC, Anglican FC. The rest are Kaneshie Kingsway, West United, Bishop FC and Ideal FC.

The tournament which was interspersed with some dancing fiesta energised the boys from Gentals to beat Charity babies 1 goal down to take the trophy home.

Pastor Raymond Tetteh also advised the young boys to make education their major priority if they want to achieve more with their talents. he said" your talents will give you 50%, education will also give you 100%, in America and other developed countries, people go to school and still hold on to their profession so that in future they will be able to read. understand and sign on to these contracts".

He said the church was motivated to support the double projects "Books and Boots" not only to tap football talents but to also train them with the fear of God in order to achieve their aspirations in life, 'noting that with God all things are possible'.

Derrick Nkrumah was awarded the over all best player for the tournament.