Books And Boots Receives Strong Endorsement From A Movie Star

A community-based project dubbed 'Books and Boots' initiated by renowned sports journalist, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has received one of its strongest endorsement from Jerry Teeler, Big slide Willie' at the 4th edition held in Accra

Jerry Teeler, an actor and a character in the movie ' organized chaos' endorsed 'Books and Boots' as one of the best programmes of all time to bridge the gap between sports and education. He expressed worry over the inability of most sportsmen to pursue education as part of the effort of achieving their dreams of becoming the best in their field.

He asked the organisers not to relent in their effort to support these communities with such a laudable programme to tap the talents of these young boys and prepare them fully as the future of the country.

According to him most people in the past have concentrated on their talents with little regard for education which has affected them in their quest to achieve more "you can be the best player, the best athlete but if you cannot speak and write then there is a big problem. Some people have a million dollar contract and yet cannot put two sentences together and that is absolutely embarrassing, most players, when asked after a match how they feel, are unable to say anything and go like ah ah ah" he added.

He, therefore, commended the organizers particularly The Chief Executive Officer Yaw Ampofo Ankrah for identifying the gap and providing a solution to address the situation.

Scores of people thronged the Bishop park at Kaneshie to watch various teams and players as they clash to pick the trophy among some of the top teams within the community.

Gentals won 1 nil against charity Babies at the finals despite an effort by charity babies to put them down. Derrick Nkrumah of Gentals was crowned as the best player.

The teams that featured were Charity Babies, Charity stars, Gentals FC, Kaneshie Kingsway. Others include west United, Anglican FC, Bishop FC, and Ideal FC.