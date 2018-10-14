Tempane SHS hooting – Akamba may be punished

The Member of Parliament for the Tempane constituency and Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Kpemka says Police are investigating the incident that took place at the Tempane Senior High School where students were made to hoot at President Akufo-Addo over the implementation of the free Senior High School policy.

He says persons found guilty for the action including National Democratic Congress National Organizer hopeful, Joshua Akamba, the one alleged to be at the center of the action will not be spared.

The Deputy Attorney General also added that officials of the school implicated in the act would not go free.

“We expect Joshua Akamba to apologize, but if he doesn't, I am aware that a report has been made by the school authorities to the police and if the police investigate and a case is built against him justice will be done. But if there is no case against him, there will be no problem but remember what type of society we are creating if we go into schools and tell children to hoot at presidents and MPs,” Kpemka added.

Joshua Akamba in a video that went viral on social media told some students of Tempane Senior High School to hoot at President Nana Addo over the infestation of bedbugs in their dormitories.

Akamba attributed the bedbug problem to congestion occasioned by the free SHS programme.

The headmaster of the school, Dominic Ndegu Amolale is on suspension over the issue.

Addressing at the press conference in Tempane, Kpemka could not fathom how students of the school stopped for Joshua Akamba over the school's alleged congestion and bedbugs issue, adding that, the act was masterminded by some elements of the school.

“It takes 15 seconds or less to drive pass the stretch through the school so at the time it was drizzling how was Akamba moving such that, the students saw him, stopped him and he alighted to address them?”

“We have solid information that it was deliberately orchestrated and they stopped over, and some people went and invited the students out of the dormitory. The truth of the matter is that, they are people holding key party positions in that school and if investigations prove that, it was deliberately orchestrated the GES will exact the appropriate consequence to serve as deterrents,” he warned.

Akamba must apologize

He said Joshua Akamba's conscience would remain a scar on his integrity if he does not apologize for his conduct, adding that, he could face the full rigors of the law if found guilty by the ongoing investigations.

Mr. Kpemka reassured staff of the school that, the headmaster, Dominic Amolale, if cleared after the investigation, will be reinstated.

There is a construction of an additional girls' dormitory and a six and three classroom blocks respectively to augment the existing structures of the school.

Mr. Kpamka distributed 27,000 exercise books to all 45 basic schools and six boxes of mathematical sets to extremely deprived schools in the Tempane District.

Mahama slams Gov’t

Former President, John Mahama had earlier slammed government over the development describing the NPP as being intolerant.

He also challenged the NPP government to arrest him or any other member of the NDC if they campaign in schools.

“…the point is if we want, all of us can go to the school, come and arrest me. Do something about the condition in the school and stop intimidating headmasters and inviting political opponents for investigations,” he added.

By: Frederick Awuni/citinewsroom.com/Ghana