Probe current chieftaincy dispute in Somanya - Yilo Krobo Traditional leaders

Traditional leaders of Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region want President Akufo-Addo to probe the current chieftaincy dispute in Somanya.

On Thursday, a group of men from the Counter Terrorism Unit of the Ghana Police Service from the regional command arrested five military men and ten civilians in two separate incidents related to chieftaincy dispute.

According to the leaders, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) Ebenezer Kupualor, the Somanya police commander and some officials at the regional house of chief's decision to side with a faction of the traditional gate has affected the peace of the land.

In an interview with Citi News a traditional leader of Yilo traditional council, King George Gardener Adjerackor called on President Nana Addo to institute an immediate probe and also call his appointees to order.

“I want to say on record that Mr. Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor since his appointment as the MCE has never associated himself with the legitimate traditional council, but rather he has chosen to support faction not known to the people and have been causing unrest here in the community. We have been very liberal thinking that he would have a change of mind, but till this day all efforts we have made to invite him to our programs have not been successful.

“He has failed to attend to any event the traditional council has invited him, he did same during the funeral of the late acting president where he was forced to come and assist but even that he immediately after the burial he has not shown interest in any traditional activities in Yilo, rather he supports Romeo Tetteh who is not known by the ruling houses in Krobo”. He added, “the Regional House of Chief’s registrar is also involved in this, he sneaks and write to the other faction to do either this or that and went to the extent of inviting them to some elections and other issues that had been properly and legitimately handled already. Nobody knows why he and the district police Commander have now changed their neutrality to support a faction so we are there calling on President Nana Addo to immediately set a committee to investigate the current traditional disputes in the Yilo Krobo area. We are truly not happy because their actions and activities are fast threatening the serenity and peaceful atmosphere we used to enjoy”.

Okyehene must not interfere in chieftaincy matters

Traditional authorities in the Yilo Krobo area also expressed their displeasure with the president towards the regional house of chiefs over what they described as undue influence and contribution to the chieftaincy unrest in the Krobo land.

King George Gardener Adjerackor also pleaded with Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, president of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs to play on the neutral ground and not meddle with their affairs.

“We have a lot of respect for Okyehene and Akyems as a whole because during our migration we made a transit through Akyem Maase so we accept and recognise them as our brothers and sisters”. ” There is an orchestration to destabilise Yilo Krobo and we are not happy about the role Okyehene is playing in this, we respect him as the president of the regional house of chief’s so we expect him to go about his duties as a genuine president and not to destabilise the peace in Yilo”

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citinewsroom.com/Ghana