Tempane students seen in a video shaming the president to get counselling

The girls who were seen in a video being lead by the Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Joshua Akamba, to "shame" president Nana Akufp-Addo are to get counseling.

The girls are said to be traumatized, worried and ashamed of their conduct after the video went viral.

The Tampane community is said to be an area that respect and revere elders and leaders.

'The school's counseling unit is up to the task and would offer to counsel to the traumatized students,' the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Administration at the Tempane SHS, Alhaji Issaka Charles Abugri, told the Daily Guide newspaper.

The newspaper also spoke to some students of the school who knew the girls who appeared in the video.

'There is one of them in my class. She is very quiet and disciplined, and since the NDC man and his people made the girls to disrespect the President and the MP, she has not been fine again. People have seen the video and she is now feeling shy.'

Another student said: 'There are bedbugs, but as for me I keep my corner, my mattress and my bed sheet clean, so they don't get me like other girls. If we clean our dorm frequently the bedbugs will reduce. I think we are many so some students keep their areas dirty, that is why the bedbugs have been increasing.'

Meanwhile, the Headmaster of the school has been suspended by the Ghana Education Service for allowing his school to be used for partisan politics.

His conduct is now a subject of disciplinary action.