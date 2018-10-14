Fritz Baffour Declares His Support For Alban Bagbin

The former Information Minister under the Mills-Mahama administration, Fritz Baffour, has declared his support for Alban Bagbin in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential race.

The ex-legislature, in a Facebook post said he is going to work hard to "get a friend and colleague elected as flagbearer of the NDC."

Admitting the task to get Bagbin elected to lead the NDC will be daunting, he noted that "It will not be easy but to borrow from the motto of the vaunted British SAS. 'Who dares wins. ' I'm opting for Alban Bagbin! "

His declaration for Bagbin has come to many NDC supporters as a surprise since he has cordial relationship with former President John Mahama and were hoping that he will back his candidature.

Also, the former comedian was recently since with Kojo Bonsu when he stormed former President Jerry John Rawlings' residence to declare his intention run for the NDC flagbearership race.

'Hello folks, I hope all is well. I just want to say that I love Ghana, so I do not have the luxury of standing on the sidelines when it comes to stepping into the breach,' Mr Baffour wrote on Facebook.

'I have decided to work extremely hard to get a friend and colleague elected as flagbearer of the NDC. It will not be easy but to borrow from the motto of the vaunted British SAS. 'Who dares wins. ' I'm opting for Alban Bagbin! I'm going to be extremely busy pushing the envelope for the next few weeks so pardon my occasional absence. God bless Ghana.'

So far, 13 persons, including former President Mahama, have declared their intention to contest for the flagbearership position of the NDC.

Others include former Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Cape Coast South, Kweku Ricketts Hagan, former Minister of Trade, Ekwow Spio Garbrah, former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Prof Joshua Alabi.

The rest are the football administrator, Kojo Bonsu, Stephen Atubiga, a young lawyer and a member of the party's communication team, Elikplim Agbemava, David Dotse Kuwadah, and one Nurudeen Iddrisu, thought to be a consultant in the oil and gas industry.