4 died in fatal accident in Suhum

A fatal accident at Niifio, a community near Suhum in the Eastern Region along the Accra-Kumasi Highway has claimed four lives.

The accident occurred after one of the vehicles veered off its lane and collided with another DAF Trailer with registration number WR 764-S from the opposite direction.

The driver of the other DAF trailer with registration number 11KG 8377 has been identified as a 35-year-old Burkinabe. The other driver is yet to be identified.

Police in the Eastern Region say drivers of both trucks and their respective mates got trapped under the mangled vehicles.

But with the assistance of the Ghana National Fire Service and Road Safety Management from Suhum the bodies were removed and deposited at Suhum Government Hospital mortuary pending for autopsy.